Vicki Lantz

Vicki Lynne Lantz, 63, of Cape Girardeau passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family and closest friends.
She was born June 23, 1961, to Joe David and Maxine Hale. She grew up in Cape Girardeau County and graduated from Jackson High School.
Vicki married her husband, Todd, in April 1988. Together, they spent many years dedicated to raising and exhibiting exotic animals. Vicki took pride in owning and operating Lazy L Safari and several other small businesses. She shared her love for animals with her community by participating in fairs, birthday parties and school events.
She was an active member of Missouri Farm Bureau, Zoological Association of America and Calvary Group. Vicki will be remembered for her kindness, high energy, ambitious character and love for her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Todd Lantz; daughter, Tommi (Ryan) Huelsmann; four sons, Ryan (Carla) Lantz, Colt Harold Lantz, Chance (Emily) Lantz and Caden Lantz; two brothers, Jimmy (Karolyn) Hale and John (Liz) Hale; sister, Pam (Jimmy) Phillips; and grandchildren, Cash and Chase Lantz, Hadley, Hazel and Hudsyn Huelsmann, Filly Lantz, and Harper, Lainey and Hayes Lantz.
She was preceded in death by father, Joe David Hale.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 4, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at non Saturday, Jan. 4, at the funeral home,with Brother Jim Matthews officiating.
Vicki’s pallbearers will include Colt, Chance, Caden and Ryan Lantz, Ryan Huelsmann and Jeremy Lueder.
Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Calvary Group, Tunnel to Towers Foundation – T2T.org – or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
