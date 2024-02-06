All sections
ObituariesDecember 2, 2024

Vernon Wills

Vernon L Wills, 90, of Perryville, passed away on November 30, 2024. Visitation and funeral services will be held on December 6 and 7 at Ford and Young Funeral Home and Immanuel Lutheran Church.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Vernon L. Wills, 90, of Perryville, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Visitation will continue from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the church with Rev. Joseph Schlie officiating. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery Perryville with military graveside honors provided by American Legion Post No. 133 and Delta Team.

Southeast Missourian

