ObituariesJanuary 28, 2025

Vernon Schweigert

Vernon G. Schweigert, 84, of Perryville died Jan. 26, 2025. Visitation and memorial service will be Feb. 7 at St. Maurus Parish Hall and Church in Biehle, with burial to follow.

PERRYVILLE — Vernon G. Schweigert, 84, of Perryville died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at Woodland Manor of Arnold.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Maurus Parish Hall in Biehle.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, with the Rev. Michael Benz officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

