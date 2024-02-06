Vernon Gunnels Jr.

Pastor Vernon E. Gunnels Jr., departed this world at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, and was transferred to Glory.

He was born Jan. 30, 1945, in Oakland, California, to Vernon E. and Dorothy Mertz Gunnels Sr.

He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force from Jan. 31, 1963, to Jan. 30, 1967, during the Vietnam War.

Vern and Delma L. Wright were married May 31, 1969, in Fresno, California. Three children -- Brian, Jeff and Amy -- were born to their union.

Vern attended California Christian College in Fresno and received a master’s degree in Pastoral Ministries from Welch College in Gallatin, Tennessee. He was ordained to preach the gospel Sept. 11, 1971. His pastorates started in California and spanned several states, concluding in Jackson, where he maintained a successful ministry at Cape Girardeau County Jail until 2020, when COVID-19 struck the U.S.

He resided at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau since June 2024.