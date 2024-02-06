All sections
ObituariesDecember 30, 2024

Vernon Gunnels Jr.

Pastor Vernon Gunnels Jr., a Vietnam War veteran and minister, passed away at the Missouri Veterans Home. A memorial service with military honors will be held on Jan. 4, 2025, in Jackson.

Vernon Gunnels Jr.
Vernon Gunnels Jr.
story image illustation

Pastor Vernon E. Gunnels Jr., departed this world at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, and was transferred to Glory.

He was born Jan. 30, 1945, in Oakland, California, to Vernon E. and Dorothy Mertz Gunnels Sr.

He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force from Jan. 31, 1963, to Jan. 30, 1967, during the Vietnam War.

Vern and Delma L. Wright were married May 31, 1969, in Fresno, California. Three children -- Brian, Jeff and Amy -- were born to their union.

Vern attended California Christian College in Fresno and received a master’s degree in Pastoral Ministries from Welch College in Gallatin, Tennessee. He was ordained to preach the gospel Sept. 11, 1971. His pastorates started in California and spanned several states, concluding in Jackson, where he maintained a successful ministry at Cape Girardeau County Jail until 2020, when COVID-19 struck the U.S.

He resided at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau since June 2024.

To cherish his memory, Vern leaves his wife, Delma Gunnels of Jackson; children, Brian (Tabatha) Gunnels of Conway, Arkansas, Jeff (Schree) Gunnels of Puxico and Amy Gunnels of Jackson; and grandchildren, Megan (Nick) Stillwell of Memphis, Tennessee, Jared Gunnels and Jessica Gunnels of Conway, Ty Gunnels of Altamonte Springs, Florida, Evan Stephens and Allie Stephens of Jackson, Hanna Wilson of Puxico and Noah Gunnels of Newport, Tennessee.

To celebrate Vern’s life, a memorial visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to service time Saturday, Jan. 4, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Revs. Kevin Detweiler and Ross Gartman will conduct a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the funeral home, followed by military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials take the form of contributions to Connection Point Church or Missouri Veterans Home Foundation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Vern’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

