ObituariesDecember 27, 2024

Vernon Gunnels Jr.

Pastor Vernon E. Gunnels Jr., 79, of Jackson died Dec. 26, 2024. A memorial service with military honors will be held Jan. 4 at McCombs Funeral Home in Jackson.

story image illustation
story image illustation

Pastor Vernon E. Gunnels Jr., 79, of Jackson died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Revs. Kevin Detweiler and Chris Vaught will conduct a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the funeral home, followed by military honors.

