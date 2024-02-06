Vernon Gunnels Jr.

Pastor Vernon E. Gunnels Jr., 79, of Jackson died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Revs. Kevin Detweiler and Chris Vaught will conduct a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the funeral home, followed by military honors.
