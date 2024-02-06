Vernalee Mouser

Vernalee Marie Mouser, 96, of Jackson passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Monticello House in Jackson.

She was born Oct. 30, 1928, in Oak Ridge, daughter of Frederick “Alvin” and Lydia Dickman Klaus. She and Vernon E. Mouser were married Dec. 21, 1946, in Perryville. They were married 58 years when Vernon passed away June 28, 2005.

Vernalee was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. In 1956 she and Vernon moved to St. Louis, and they returned to Jackson in 1987. She worked as a bank teller for Commerce Bank in University City for 25 years.

Vernalee loved to take care of her grandchildren and work on puzzles.

Loving survivors include her six children, Joyce (Charles) Hartwein of Wright City Ronald (Phyllis) Mouser of Cincinnati, Judy Ford of San Antonio, Randy (Joan) Mouser of Obion, Tennessee, Joan (Ed) Kahl of Wentzville and Janet Cothern of St. Peters; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.