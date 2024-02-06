Velda Price

Velda Ray Price, 94, of Cape Girardeau passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
She was born Sept. 5, 1930, in Perryville. She was a graduate of Perryville High School, where she was a pitcher on the girls’ softball team.
Velda and Robert S. “Bob” Price were married Aug. 15, 1948, in Searcy, Arkansas. Three children were born to their union: Ronald, Roberta and Sheila. They had been married 56 years when Bob passed away June 28, 2005.
Velda taught piano lessons in her home and worked in retail sales at Hecht’s, Hansel and Gretel, Famous Barr and Macy’s. She and Bob were charter members of Westminster Presbyterian Church on Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau, where Velda enjoyed singing in the choir and playing the piano and organ. They were former members of First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau.
Velda’s greatest pleasure was spending time with her family. She enjoyed baking and cooking for them as well as for her church family. Music was also very dear to her heart, which always brought great joy to those around her.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her daughters, Roberta (Phillip) Kelley of Perryville and Sheila (David) Pruitt of Cape Girardeau; grandchildren and their families, Jason (Leticia) Kelley and children, Kaden and Brayden of Perryville; Tracie (Anthony) Bean and children, Veronica, Cashlyn and Lachlan of Pullman, Washington; and Angela (Brent) Alm and children, Carson and Emersyn of Helena, Montana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Price; son, Ronald (Susan) Price; mother, Mabel Hand; Bob’s parents, Irl and Merle Dempster Price; and Bob’s sister, Anna L. Price.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1820 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau.
The Rev. Karen Dumey and Wavis Jordan will conduct the funeral at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the church. Interment will follow at Brazeau Presbyterian Cemetery in Brazeau.
If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are by McCombs Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Velda's obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
