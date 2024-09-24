Truman Smith, 82, of Cape Girardeau passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at the Lutheran Home.

He was born July 2, 1942, in Sunshine, Arkansas, to Arlie and Jennie Smith Smith. Truman married Ruth Brantly on June 3, 1961, in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Truman retired from Southeast Missouri State University after 30 years of service as an associate professor of history. He was an assistant to coach Joe Uhls as his pitching coach and as a coach for the American Legion program, the Babe Ruth City of Cape Girardeau League and as a coach for the city softball leagues. He coached the church league basketball team for First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau for many years.

When Truman wasn’t busy teaching or coaching, he was planting. He planted roses all over the SEMO campus. He planted flowers, watered and nurtured the planters on the islands of the Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School. He would volunteer at the Cape Girardeau elementary schools planting things such asw cotton, popcorn and watermelons so children could learn where their food comes from.

Truman spent hours maintaining the baseball and softball diamonds at the schools and helped to build the new diamond at Cape Central High School. He also volunteered at the Missouri Veterans Home filling the bird feeders so the residents could see the beautiful birds. One of Truman's favorite hobbies was fishing, and he fished all over North America from Canada to Mexico and every state in between.