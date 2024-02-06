Truman Puchbauer

RENO, Nev. – Truman Carl Puchbauer was born Aug. 15, 1932, in Jackson to Arthur and Bertha Puchbauer. He passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Reno at the age of 92.
He shared many stories of his early life working the family farm with his three brothers. He had a deep connection to the land that led to a 35-year career with the U.S. Forest Service in Oregon and Idaho. While earning his master’s degree in forestry at the University of Missouri, he met his wife, Karen Hyett, and they were married for 59 years.
A steward of the earth, he loved conservation and nature, which was a perfect foundation for his hobbies of photography, hiking and camping. His Christian faith flourished when he retired to Kingman, Arizona, where he and Karen were very involved in their church community. He valued faith and family above all and will be remembered as a steadfast, reliable and honorable man.
Truman is survived by his brother, Bobby; his children, Janis Kerrigan (Dan), Jim Puchbauer (Sasa), Trish Wegert (Jay) and Diane Puchbauer (Phil); and his six granddaughters and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Karen; his daughter, Denise; and his brothers, Vic and Melvin.
A family memorial gathering will be planned for summer 2025.
