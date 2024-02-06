Truman Puchbauer

RENO, Nev. – Truman Carl Puchbauer was born Aug. 15, 1932, in Jackson to Arthur and Bertha Puchbauer. He passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Reno at the age of 92.

He shared many stories of his early life working the family farm with his three brothers. He had a deep connection to the land that led to a 35-year career with the U.S. Forest Service in Oregon and Idaho. While earning his master’s degree in forestry at the University of Missouri, he met his wife, Karen Hyett, and they were married for 59 years.