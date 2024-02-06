Tracie Sander

Tracie Ann Sander, 54, of Benton died Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at her home, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born Oct. 21, 1970, in Cape Girardeau to Quentin W. and Carolyn P. Ford Stroder. She and Jimmy Smith were married May 12, 1995, at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Cape Girardeau. She later married Timothy Joseph Sander on April 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tracie was a 1989 graduate of Notre Dame High School. She received a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in early childhood development from Southeast Missouri State University.

She enjoyed working alongside her husband as the manager of Sander Land Surveying. She formerly worked as a family specialist with Educare and an education specialist for DAEOC to pursue her passion of caring for and educating others.

She loved to spend time reading books, traveling, attending concerts, decorating and going on shopping trips.

She grew up as a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and was currently a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.