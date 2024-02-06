Tracie Sander

Tracie Ann Sander, 54, of Benton died Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at her home, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born Oct. 21, 1970, in Cape Girardeau to Quentin W. and Carolyn P. Ford Stroder. She and Jimmy Smith were married May 12, 1995, at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Cape Girardeau. She later married Timothy Joseph Sander on April 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tracie was a 1989 graduate of Notre Dame High School. She received a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in early childhood development from Southeast Missouri State University.
She enjoyed working alongside her husband as the manager of Sander Land Surveying. She formerly worked as a family specialist with Educare and an education specialist for DAEOC to pursue her passion of caring for and educating others.
She loved to spend time reading books, traveling, attending concerts, decorating and going on shopping trips.
She grew up as a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and was currently a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
She was a compassionate and devoted daughter, mother, wife, and friend. She gave and received love in abundance by all.
Survivors include her husband, Tim Sander of Benton; parents, Quentin and Carolyn Stroder of Jackson; daughter, Madalyn (Tyler) Holt of Sikeston; son, Hunter Smith of Benton; godmother and aunt, Loretta Jansen of Jackson; and cousin, Ben Jansen of Perryville.
She was preceded in death by her godfather and uncle, Larry Jansen.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 pm on Wednesday, March 5, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 6, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Rick Jones officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Tracie's favorite flowers were roses, but memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.