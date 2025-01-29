Anthony “Tony” M. Ladd, 55, of Jackson passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Two years ago, Tony was diagnosed with colon cancer and had since struggled with various complications.

He was born July 29, 1969, in Cape Girardeau to Jerry and Peggy Ford Ladd.

While working at Rubbermaid in Jackson, he met Sandy Spooler Gills. They were married Dec. 31, 2002, in Corning, Arkansas. Tony worked briefly at Nordenia, and Sandy worked at The Drop Zone at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. In 2008, together, they established Sandy’s Place at the airport and in 2022 relocated the restaurant to its current location west of the airport.

Tony was head over heels for his grandchildren and loved to pester them, especially when he could do it by using things they didn’t like. The family took annual trips to Daytona, Florida, and they treasure all the memories made there. Tony was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.

Loving survivors include his wife of 22 years, Sandy Ladd of Jackson; children, Jordyn (Bryan) Condict and children, Keagen, Averi and Bryar of Essex; Josh Gills and children, Chloe and Elliot of Jackson; Jacob (Bekah) Ladd and son, Slade of Jackson; and Brandon (Hannah) Gills of Scott City; a brother, Brian (Amy) Ladd of Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews.