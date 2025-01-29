Anthony “Tony” M. Ladd, 55, of Jackson passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Two years ago, Tony was diagnosed with colon cancer and had since struggled with various complications.
He was born July 29, 1969, in Cape Girardeau to Jerry and Peggy Ford Ladd.
While working at Rubbermaid in Jackson, he met Sandy Spooler Gills. They were married Dec. 31, 2002, in Corning, Arkansas. Tony worked briefly at Nordenia, and Sandy worked at The Drop Zone at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. In 2008, together, they established Sandy’s Place at the airport and in 2022 relocated the restaurant to its current location west of the airport.
Tony was head over heels for his grandchildren and loved to pester them, especially when he could do it by using things they didn’t like. The family took annual trips to Daytona, Florida, and they treasure all the memories made there. Tony was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.
Loving survivors include his wife of 22 years, Sandy Ladd of Jackson; children, Jordyn (Bryan) Condict and children, Keagen, Averi and Bryar of Essex; Josh Gills and children, Chloe and Elliot of Jackson; Jacob (Bekah) Ladd and son, Slade of Jackson; and Brandon (Hannah) Gills of Scott City; a brother, Brian (Amy) Ladd of Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews.
Survivors of Sandy’s family include her mother, Joann (late Jerald) Spooler of Jackson; siblings, Ron (Susan) Spooler of Cape Girardeau, Debbie (Keith) Litchfield of Jackson and Donna (Steven) Michelson of Millersville; and several nieces and nephews.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Peggy Ladd, and Sandy’s father, Jerald Spooler.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, and from 10 a.m. to service time Friday, Jan. 31, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Tim Hall will conduct the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
Memorials to assist the family with medical expenses are greatly appreciated. Please make checks payable to Sandy Ladd.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab of Tony’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
