All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 28, 2025

Tony Ladd

Anthony "Tony" Ladd, 55, of Jackson died Jan. 28, 2025. Visitation is set for Jan. 30, with funeral services Jan. 31 at McCombs Funeral Home, followed by burial at Russell Heights Cemetery.

story image illustation

Anthony “Tony” Ladd, 55, of Jackson died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Rev. Tim Hall will conduct the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Nancy Beal
ObituariesJan. 28
Nancy Beal
Keiven Cole
ObituariesJan. 28
Keiven Cole
Abigail Henson
ObituariesJan. 28
Abigail Henson
Donald McLemore
ObituariesJan. 28
Donald McLemore
Denise Musgrave
ObituariesJan. 28
Denise Musgrave
Marilyn Wilson
ObituariesJan. 27
Marilyn Wilson
Dr. Alberto Dávila
ObituariesJan. 25
Dr. Alberto Dávila
Christopher Fields
ObituariesJan. 25
Christopher Fields
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy