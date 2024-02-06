Anthony “Tony” Ladd, 55, of Jackson died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Tim Hall will conduct the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
