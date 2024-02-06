All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesFebruary 17, 2025

Tina Hager

Tina Marie Hager, 60, of Perryville passed away on Feb. 15, 2025. Services will be held on Feb. 22, with visitation at Ford and Young Funeral Home and a funeral at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE – Tina Marie Hager, 60, of Perryville died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at her residence.

Visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville, with the Rev. Joe Geders, C.M., officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Silver Lake.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jerry McDowell
ObituariesFeb. 17
Jerry McDowell
Gerald Kinder
ObituariesFeb. 16
Gerald Kinder
Steven Abel
ObituariesFeb. 16
Steven Abel
Joyce Dooley
ObituariesFeb. 14
Joyce Dooley
Charles Langston
ObituariesFeb. 14
Charles Langston
Steve Millington
ObituariesFeb. 14
Steve Millington
Patricia Modglin
ObituariesFeb. 14
Patricia Modglin
Truman Puchbauer
ObituariesFeb. 14
Truman Puchbauer
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy