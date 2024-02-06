Timothy Jung passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, following a severe illness.
Born Sept. 26, 1969, he grew up in Cape Girardeau and graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School.
Tim met and married his wife of 30 years, Glorianne (Farris), in St. Louis. Their love for each other and their family sparked their return to Cape Girardeau eight years ago.
Tim is survived by his wife, Glorianne Jung; parents, Dr. John Marshall and Elizabeth Jung; siblings, David Jung, Susan Jung Kidd and Michelle Jung Roth; nine nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and -nephews.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 3, at Illmo Baptist Church in Scott City.
Cremation Society of St. Louis is assisting the family.
