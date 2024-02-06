Timothy Jung

Tim is survived by his wife, Glorianne Jung; parents, Dr. John Marshall and Elizabeth Jung; siblings, David Jung, Susan Jung Kidd and Michelle Jung Roth; nine nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and -nephews.

A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 3, at Illmo Baptist Church in Scott City.

Cremation Society of St. Louis is assisting the family.