Thomas Pecaut

Thomas Eugene Pecaut, 80, of Perryville died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville, with the Rev. Joe Geders, C.M., officiating.
Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.
