All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesOctober 23, 2024

Thomas Pecaut

Thomas Eugene Pecaut, 80, of Perryville, passed away on Oct. 19, 2024. Visitation is set for Oct. 25 and 26 at Ford and Young Funeral Home, with a Funeral Mass on Oct. 26 at St. Vincent de Paul Church.

story image illustation

Thomas Eugene Pecaut, 80, of Perryville died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville, with the Rev. Joe Geders, C.M., officiating.

Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dale Lesch
ObituariesOct. 22
Dale Lesch
Fred Margrabe
ObituariesOct. 21
Fred Margrabe
Jerry Fitzgerald
ObituariesOct. 21
Jerry Fitzgerald
Sam Jarrell
ObituariesOct. 21
Sam Jarrell
Everett Rhodes
ObituariesOct. 21
Everett Rhodes
Anna Smith
ObituariesOct. 20
Anna Smith
Lorita Hamilton
ObituariesOct. 19
Lorita Hamilton
Anna Smith
ObituariesOct. 19
Anna Smith
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy