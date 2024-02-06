Thomas Kohm

Thomas L. “Tom” Kohm, 71, of Jackson died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, with family at his side, at his home in Jackson.
The Rev. Randolph Tochtrop will conduct parish prayers at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson. The rosary will follow. Guests wishing to attend the prayer service and rosary will be seated prior to the service. At the conclusion of the rosary, visitation will begin by ushering seated guests into the receiving line. Visitation will conclude at 8 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m Saturday, Jan. 18, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with the Rev. Tochtrop officiating. Interment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
