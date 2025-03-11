All sections
ObituariesMarch 11, 2025

Thelma Nations

Thelma A. Nations, 80, of Perryville died March 11, 2025, at home. Visitation and funeral services will be at St. Mary's of the Barrens Catholic Church, with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery.

PERRYVILLE — Thelma A. Nations, 80, of Perryville died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 14, at St. Mary's of the Barrens Catholic Church in Perryville, and will continue from 10 to 10:40 a.m. Saturday, March 15, at the church.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 15, at the church, with the Rev. David Nations, C.M., officiating and the Rev. Mr. Larry Nations assisting. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.

Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

