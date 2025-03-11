Thelma Nations

PERRYVILLE — Thelma A. Nations, 80, of Perryville died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 14, at St. Mary's of the Barrens Catholic Church in Perryville, and will continue from 10 to 10:40 a.m. Saturday, March 15, at the church.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 15, at the church, with the Rev. David Nations, C.M., officiating and the Rev. Mr. Larry Nations assisting. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.
Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
