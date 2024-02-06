Thelma Haertling

Thelma A. Haertling, 87, of Jackson died Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at the Monticello House in Jackson.
The funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Wells, with the Rev. Steven Theiss officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Arrangements made by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
