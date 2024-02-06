All sections
ObituariesNovember 11, 2024

Thelma Haertling

Thelma A. Haertling, 87, of Jackson passed away Nov. 11, 2024. Her funeral will be held on Nov. 14 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, New Wells, with interment at the church cemetery.

story image illustation

Thelma A. Haertling, 87, of Jackson died Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at the Monticello House in Jackson.

The funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Wells, with the Rev. Steven Theiss officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Arrangements made by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

