Thelma Haertling

Thelma A. Haertling, 87, of Jackson passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Monticello House.

She was born Sept. 10, 1937, in Farrar, daughter of August and Paula Stelling Sticht. She and Willis G. Haertling were married Oct. 20, 1956, at Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar. They were married for 64 years when Willis passed Dec. 3, 2020.

Thelma was a graduate of Perryville High School. She was baptized at Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar on Sept. 26, 1937, and later confirmed April 6, 1952. After she and Willis married, she became a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Wells, where she was a part of the Ladies Aid, quilting club and choir. Thelma enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening and canning.

Loving survivors include her daughter, Diane (Mark) Strege of St. Charles; a son, Michael (Dee) Haertling of Jackson; four grandchildren, Seth (Vanessa) Strege, Ashley (Ross) Brannock, Luke Strege and Kasey Pitts; and eight great-grandchildren, Bastian Strege, Beckham Strege, Rhyatt Pitts, Rogue Price, Bellamy Strege, Eloise Brannock, Declan Jausel and Liam Brannock.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Haertling; parents; two brothers, August Jr. and Alvin Sticht; an infant sister, Ruth Paula Sticht; and a sister, Mildred Kleinheider.