Terry Pourney

Terry Wayne Pourney, 69, of Jackson died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at his home.
In Terry’s memory, an Elks service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the lower level of the Jackson Elks Lodge. Visitation and refreshments will follow.
McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson is in charge of arrangements.
