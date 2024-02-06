All sections
ObituariesJanuary 17, 2025

Terry Pourney

Terry Wayne Pourney, 69, of Jackson passed away Jan. 2, 2025. A devoted family man and community member, he was a Jackson High School alumnus, Little League coach and passionate Cardinals fan.

Terry Pourney
Terry Pourney

Terry Wayne Pourney, 69, of Jackson passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at his home.

He was born July 13, 1955, in Perryville to Lloyd L. and Mildred Myers Pourney.

Terry was a proud Jackson football player and graduate of Jackson High School. While his sons were growing up, he coached Little League in Jackson. Terry was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. As a former member of Kimbeland Country Club, playing golf was a favorite pastime. Terry was a 43-year charter life member of Jackson Elks Lodge.

His employment included Philipps Carpet and Decorating and MSI Electric. He retired from Walmart.

Loving survivors include two sons, Jason Pourney of St. Louis and Jarad (Sarah) Pourney and their children, Madelyn and Mitchell, of Jackson; brother, LeRoy (Dawn) Pourney of Jackson; nephew, Matt (Christy) Pourney and their child, Arlo, of Columbia; and niece, Leslie (Anthony) Scherer of Jackson.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents and former wife, Sherri Spooler Pourney.

In Terry’s memory, the family will host an Elks memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Elks Lodge in Jackson (lower level). Visitation and refreshments will follow.

Cremation arrangements are by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Terry’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

