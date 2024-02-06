Terry Pourney

Loving survivors include two sons, Jason Pourney of St. Louis and Jarad (Sarah) Pourney and their children, Madelyn and Mitchell, of Jackson; brother, LeRoy (Dawn) Pourney of Jackson; nephew, Matt (Christy) Pourney and their child, Arlo, of Columbia; and niece, Leslie (Anthony) Scherer of Jackson.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents and former wife, Sherri Spooler Pourney.

In Terry’s memory, the family will host an Elks memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Elks Lodge in Jackson (lower level). Visitation and refreshments will follow.

Cremation arrangements are by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

