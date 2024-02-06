All sections
ObituariesMarch 3, 2025

Terry Marquis

Terry Lee Marquis, a lover of classic rock and vintage cars, passed away at 58. Known for his adventurous spirit and love for family, he leaves behind cherished memories and a legacy of determination.

MARBLE HILL — Terry Lee Marquis passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Jackson, at the age of 58. However, if sheer determination and stubborn resolve could have kept him alive, he would have easily reached 100.

Terry was born Sept. 19, 1966, in Poplar Bluff to Terry Gilbert Marquis and Rose Marie Shell Templeton. He inherited his father’s blue eyes and love of music, along with his mother’s passion for finding a good bargain.

Terry’s favorite things included classic rock music (especially Pink Floyd) and vintage muscle cars (he was partial to Plymouth). He loved animals of every kind. Some of his memorable pets over the years included Stryper, the cat; beagles, Bo and Luke; giant tortoise, Dog; and very large iguana, Big Mama.

During his childhood and teenage years, Terry engaged in all kinds of hobbies, such as karate and baseball, but his best skill was causing trouble. Terry was the kind of teenager who removed his own braces in the garage with a pair of pliers and walked around the courtyard at school carrying a boombox on his shoulder. When this city boy moved to the country in high school, he impressed all of the ladies with his stylish outfits of penny loafers and parachute pants. This must have been how he landed Renee Leslie.

Renee and Terry had two children, Courtney and T.J., and Terry was a really cool dad who drove the kids around the yard on his dirt bike and let them help restore the old trucks and cars he purchased to resell. Terry would ride all the roller coasters the kids wanted at theme parks and assembled innumerable toys on Christmas and birthdays with impressive efficiency.

His children are sure their cool dad is now somewhere enjoying some good classic rock, after being reunited with his own cool dad.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Terry Gilbert Marquis; paternal grandparents, Vernon and Hazle Lackey Marquis; maternal grandparents, Eugene and Wilma Gray Shell; and stepfather, John Templeton.

He is survived by his son, T.J. Marquis of Sikeston; daughter, Courtney Marquis of Jackson; mother, Rose Templeton of St. Louis; brother, Ken Marquis of Troy; sister, Jennifer Cox of Louisville, Kentucky; and two grandchildren, Adeline Goode and Jack Fields of Jackson.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 6, at Hutchings-Pendergrass Funeral Chapel in Marble Hill, with service to follow immediately after. Burial will be at Gravel Hill Cemetery near Bloomfield.

