Terry Marquis

MARBLE HILL — Terry Lee Marquis passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Jackson, at the age of 58. However, if sheer determination and stubborn resolve could have kept him alive, he would have easily reached 100.

Terry was born Sept. 19, 1966, in Poplar Bluff to Terry Gilbert Marquis and Rose Marie Shell Templeton. He inherited his father’s blue eyes and love of music, along with his mother’s passion for finding a good bargain.

Terry’s favorite things included classic rock music (especially Pink Floyd) and vintage muscle cars (he was partial to Plymouth). He loved animals of every kind. Some of his memorable pets over the years included Stryper, the cat; beagles, Bo and Luke; giant tortoise, Dog; and very large iguana, Big Mama.

During his childhood and teenage years, Terry engaged in all kinds of hobbies, such as karate and baseball, but his best skill was causing trouble. Terry was the kind of teenager who removed his own braces in the garage with a pair of pliers and walked around the courtyard at school carrying a boombox on his shoulder. When this city boy moved to the country in high school, he impressed all of the ladies with his stylish outfits of penny loafers and parachute pants. This must have been how he landed Renee Leslie.