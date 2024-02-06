Tera Moore

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Tera L. Moore, 39, of Perryville died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jim Kiefer officiating.
