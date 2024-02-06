All sections
Obituaries
November 12, 2019

Tera Moore

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Tera L. Moore, 39, of Perryville died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jim Kiefer officiating.

