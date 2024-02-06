Susan Sterner, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher and friend, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, surrounded by her family and the compassionate staff at Chaffee Nursing Center, who became like family to her in recent years.

Susan’s 74 years were filled with love, creativity and adventure. Born to Jean and Robert Brooks, who preceded her in death, Susan grew up with a vibrant spirit she carried through her entire life. She shared 53 wonderful years of marriage with her devoted husband, Dennis Sterner, building a life rich with memories and laughter.

Susan is survived by her daughters, Melissa Schwab (Chris) and Emily Sindle (Donnie), who inherited her love of creativity and joy for life. She was the proud grandmother of Zach, Zoey, Sylas and Samuel, each of whom brought her endless pride and delight. Susan also leaves behind her cherished siblings, Robert Brooks (Karen), Genny Mellilo (Allen) and Larry Brooks (Wendy); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A creative and fun-loving soul, Susan expressed herself through singing, poetry, painting and all forms of art. She was a voracious reader with a special love for mystery novels, always. Her adventurous spirit led her to explore new places, leaving her family with stories to cherish and memories to carry forward.