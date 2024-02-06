Susan Ruebel

Susan Ohmart Ruebel, 65, daughter of Otto and Edna Ohmart, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

She is survived by her mother, Edna Ohmart of Cape Girardeau; sisters, Linda (Steve) Hope of Jefferson City and Elaine Prenger of St. Charles; brother-in-law, Jack (Karen) Ruebel of Cape Girardeau; sister-in-law, Sherry Nuckolls of Wichita, Kansas; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many friends.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ruebel, and her father, Otto Ohmart.