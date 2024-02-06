All sections
ObituariesMarch 20, 2025

Susan Ruebel

Susan Ruebel, 65, passed away Feb. 26, 2025. She is survived by her mother, siblings and extended family. A memorial service will be March 30 at Abbey Road Christian Church in Cape Girardeau.

story image illustation

Susan Ohmart Ruebel, 65, daughter of Otto and Edna Ohmart, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

She is survived by her mother, Edna Ohmart of Cape Girardeau; sisters, Linda (Steve) Hope of Jefferson City and Elaine Prenger of St. Charles; brother-in-law, Jack (Karen) Ruebel of Cape Girardeau; sister-in-law, Sherry Nuckolls of Wichita, Kansas; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many friends.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ruebel, and her father, Otto Ohmart.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at Abbey Road Christian Church, 2411 Abbey Road in Cape Girardeau.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

