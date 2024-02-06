Susan Pekios

Susan Neal Pekios, 73, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at Ratliff Care Center.

She was born Oct. 9, 1951, in Cape Girardeau to James and Yvonne Bienert Neal.

Susan graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1970. She received her Bachelor of Science in Sociology in 1973 and master's in psychology counseling in 1987, both from Southeast Missouri State University. She then graduated from St. Louis University with a master's in social work in 2006. She also received a certificate in thanatology.

She was a social worker at BJC Hospice, Pathways Hospice, Southeast Hospice, West Brook Dialysis Center and Southeast Hospital.

She was raised in the Catholic faith and attended LaCroix Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Jamie (Jordan Masters) Hazard of Cape Girardeau; son, Ryan (Elizabeth) Pekios of Cape Girardeau; four brothers, Michael (Ruth) Neal of Ferrum, Virginia, Kevin (Edith) Neal of Cape Girardeau, James Neal of Topeka, Kansas, and Shawn Neal of Overland Park, Kansas; and grandchildren, Miles and Lilly Pekios, Joseph and Thomas Hazard and Vincent Masters.