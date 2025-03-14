Steven Niederkorn

POPLAR BLUFF — Steven Bradley Niederkorn, 71, of Poplar Bluff passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in his home. Steve had been dealing with health issues for the past few years. His loved ones’ hearts are broken that he is gone, but Steve has been given his reward for a life well-lived and one that always tried to help and serve others.

Steve was born Jan. 10, 1954, in Chicago. He was one of five children of Charles and Irene Niederkorn.

He spent his early years in Chicago. His family moved to Missouri when he was in high school. He graduated from Kelly High School in 1972.

Steve then attended Southeast Missouri State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1976. He later applied and was accepted as a recruit for the Missouri State Highway Patrol Academy in Jefferson City, where he graduated in June 1981. Prior to joining the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Steve worked in various law enforcement jobs, with his dates of service spanning from July 5, 1978, to Feb. 1, 2014, when he retired as a lieutenant with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop E, in Poplar Bluff.

Steve married Terry Niederkorn on March 26, 1983, in Kennett. They had one daughter, Lorie Veazey of Poplar Bluff. Steve was a wonderful father and later a proud grandpa to his twin grandchildren, Charlie and Maggie Veazey, of Poplar Bluff. Steve enjoyed golfing, playing cards, shooting pool and spending time with his grandchildren. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling with his wife. He was a very social person and enjoyed being out in the public.