Steven Davis Sr.

Steven A. Davis Sr., 70, of Oak Ridge and Jackson passed away peacefully Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Born July 1, 1954, in Kirksville, Steve grew up with a strong work ethic and deep dedication to his loved ones. In 1976, he met and married the love of his life, Edie Greenley Davis, with whom he shared nearly five decades of marriage built on love, laughter and unwavering partnership.

Steve was a proud retiree of Local No. 513 Operating Engineers, where he dedicated his career to operating and maintaining heavy equipment. Known for his skill and reliability, he earned the respect of his colleagues and left a lasting impact on those who worked alongside him.

Family was the cornerstone of Steve’s life. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, cherishing time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren. Steve found joy in simple pleasures — playing cards, playing trivia, watching TV and movies and attending tractor pulls. He was a history enthusiast and gun aficionado who loved to share his passion and knowledge with loved ones. His sense of humor, wisdom and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew him.