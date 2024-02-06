All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesFebruary 16, 2025

Steven Abel

Steven Michael Abel, 51, a dedicated diesel mechanic and family man from Jackson, passed away on Feb. 14, 2025. Survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren, he will be remembered fondly.

Steven Abel
Steven Abel

Steven Michael Abel, 51, of Jackson, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at his home.

He was born Dec. 20, 1973, in Festus to Vernon E. and Mary Jane McClanahan Abel. Steven and Dana Cox were married Jan. 13, 2001, in Jackson.

He was a graduate of Crystal City High School. He worked as a diesel mechanic, most recently for Rettig Motor Sports in Sikeston. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and racing.

Loving survivors include his wife of 24 years, Dana Abel of Jackson; two children, Josh (Kayla) Whitworth and Kelsie (Benjamin) Whited of Jackson; six grandchildren, Braelynn, Kynlee, Mavery, Teagen, Corbyn and Ashtyn; his father, Vernon Abel of Festus; and a sister, Julie (Tim) Copeland of De Soto.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dana’s surviving family includes her mother, Darlene McLemore; her siblings, Donald Cox Jr., Diane (Paul) Kohm, Denise (Rick) Bohnert, Dawn (Ronnie) Stewart, Darla Cox; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Steven was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane Abel; his father-in-law, Donald Cox Sr.; stepfather-in-law, Robert McLemore; brother-in-law, Dwayne Cox; and a nephew, Derek Cox.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jim Matthews officiating. Burial will follow in Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Steven’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesFeb. 14
Joyce Dooley
ObituariesFeb. 14
Charles Langston
ObituariesFeb. 14
Steve Millington
ObituariesFeb. 14
Patricia Modglin

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Truman Puchbauer
ObituariesFeb. 14
Truman Puchbauer
Benny Wheeler
ObituariesFeb. 14
Benny Wheeler
Kimberly Widner
ObituariesFeb. 14
Kimberly Widner
Kenneth Lincoln
ObituariesFeb. 13
Kenneth Lincoln
Ken Alderman
ObituariesFeb. 12
Ken Alderman
Cathy Grebing
ObituariesFeb. 12
Cathy Grebing
Timothy Jung
ObituariesFeb. 12
Timothy Jung
Shirley Lohmann
ObituariesFeb. 12
Shirley Lohmann
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy