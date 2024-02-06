Steven Abel

Steven Michael Abel, 51, of Jackson, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at his home.
He was born Dec. 20, 1973, in Festus to Vernon E. and Mary Jane McClanahan Abel. Steven and Dana Cox were married Jan. 13, 2001, in Jackson.
He was a graduate of Crystal City High School. He worked as a diesel mechanic, most recently for Rettig Motor Sports in Sikeston. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and racing.
Loving survivors include his wife of 24 years, Dana Abel of Jackson; two children, Josh (Kayla) Whitworth and Kelsie (Benjamin) Whited of Jackson; six grandchildren, Braelynn, Kynlee, Mavery, Teagen, Corbyn and Ashtyn; his father, Vernon Abel of Festus; and a sister, Julie (Tim) Copeland of De Soto.
Dana’s surviving family includes her mother, Darlene McLemore; her siblings, Donald Cox Jr., Diane (Paul) Kohm, Denise (Rick) Bohnert, Dawn (Ronnie) Stewart, Darla Cox; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Steven was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane Abel; his father-in-law, Donald Cox Sr.; stepfather-in-law, Robert McLemore; brother-in-law, Dwayne Cox; and a nephew, Derek Cox.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jim Matthews officiating. Burial will follow in Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Steven’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
