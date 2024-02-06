Steven Abel

Steven Michael Abel, 51, of Jackson, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at his home.

He was born Dec. 20, 1973, in Festus to Vernon E. and Mary Jane McClanahan Abel. Steven and Dana Cox were married Jan. 13, 2001, in Jackson.

He was a graduate of Crystal City High School. He worked as a diesel mechanic, most recently for Rettig Motor Sports in Sikeston. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and racing.

Loving survivors include his wife of 24 years, Dana Abel of Jackson; two children, Josh (Kayla) Whitworth and Kelsie (Benjamin) Whited of Jackson; six grandchildren, Braelynn, Kynlee, Mavery, Teagen, Corbyn and Ashtyn; his father, Vernon Abel of Festus; and a sister, Julie (Tim) Copeland of De Soto.