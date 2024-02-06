Steve Millington

Steven Cary Millington, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at his home at the age of 67. His life was one of laughter, adventure and unwavering love for those he held dear.

Born Sept. 5, 1957, in Poplar Bluff to Wayne and Pauline Bailey Millington, Steve was baptized on May 11, 1969, at Church of the Brethren in Frisco. He married the love of his life, Julie Dawn McElmurry Millington, on June 8, 1985.

Steve graduated from Advance High School in 1975 and Southeast Missouri State University in 1983. A proud member and past-president of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity (earning the nickname "Bird") Steve attended and enjoyed Pike float trips for the last 50 years. His presence on the river was a testament to his lifelong spirit of camaraderie and adventure. He cherished the friendships he built through his fraternity and beyond, always the first to raise a glass, share a story and ensure no one ever felt like a stranger.

For over 50 years, Steve dedicated himself to a successful career in banking, earning the respect and admiration of colleagues and customers alike. Inspired by Ruth Millington, at the age of 15, Steve began his banking career at the Bank of Advance. He served as president, regional president and board member of First Midwest Bank for the past 30 years, both in Sikeston and most recently Springfield. Steve served his community in many ways, including the Sikeston Housing Authority and Sikeston School Board, as a member of Kiwanis and several committees of First United Methodist Church. His integrity, work ethic and genuine care for those he worked with and those around him left a lasting impact on the industry and the many lives he touched throughout his career.

Above all, Steve loved his family. He was a devoted husband to Julie, a loving father to Craig and Jenn and the proudest grandfather — known only as “Gus” — to Rylie, Hayes, Jack and Hudson. His grandkids were his greatest joy, and he filled their lives with laughter, wisdom and the occasional mischievous twinkle in his eye. Whether he was playing board games, letting the kids sit in his lap to drive the boat, racing go karts or building sandcastles, Steve always brought a smile and a laugh. “Stevie Ray” was blessed by the best group of friends, sharing countless memories of concerts, weekends at the lake, beach trips, New Year's Eve celebrations and Superbowl parties. His friends were like family, and his ability to make everyone feel welcomed and valued was one of his greatest gifts.

In the spirit of his eternal youthfulness, we remember his favorite words from Peter Pan: "Never grow up."