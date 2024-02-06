Harold Stass Huff, 73, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau.
He was born Dec. 19, 1950, in Bollinger County to the Rev. Dale Johnson and Vera Nell Stone Huff. He and Delilah C. Yeargain were married May 17, 1969, in Benton.
He was a 1968 graduate of Woodland High School.
Stass worked for Wetterau Food Distributors for 20-plus years and was a Teamsters laborer. He was the owner and chief instructor of Universal Martial Arts and other martial arts schools for more than 30 years (1979-2010) in Scott City and Cape Girardeau, training thousands of students in multiple styles of self-defense. He attained the rank of fifth-degree black belt as a member of the U.S. All-Style Karate Instructors Association.
He enjoyed volunteering at therapeutic horsemanship ranches during retirement, along with kayaking and cycling.
Survivors include his son, Stacy Huff, married to Stacy Dawn Huff, of Cape Girardeau; grandchildren, Taylor Huff of Kansas City, Kansas, and Harper Huff of Denton, Texas; and brothers, Greg and Rick Huff, both of Benton.
Stass was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jeanne Essner of New Hamburg.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Unity Baptist Church in Benton, with the Rev. Dennis Lowe officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Saint Francis Hospice Fund.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
