Stanley Colin

PERRYVILLE — Stanley Lee Colin, 77, of Perryville, DIED Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at his residence.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ben Chapman officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.
