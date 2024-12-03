All sections
December 3, 2024

Stanley Colin

Stanley Lee Colin, 77, of Perryville, passed away on Dec. 1, 2024. Visitation is set for Dec. 8-9 at Ford and Young Funeral Home, with funeral services on Dec. 9, followed by burial at Mount Hope Cemetery.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE — Stanley Lee Colin, 77, of Perryville, DIED Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at his residence.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ben Chapman officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.

