Stacy Camp

Stacy Lee Camp, 65 of Scott City died Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 6, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 6, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lightner Cemetery in Scott City.
