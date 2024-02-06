All sections
ObituariesMarch 3, 2025

Stacy Camp

Stacy Lee Camp, 65, of Scott City passed away on March 1, 2025. Visitation is scheduled for March 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel, followed by a funeral and burial.

story image illustation

Stacy Lee Camp, 65 of Scott City died Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 6, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.

Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 6, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lightner Cemetery in Scott City.

