Sondra Phillips

Sondra Elaine Phillips, 72 of Scott City died Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at her home.

She was born Sept. 2, 1952, in Cape Girardeau to Crulus and Burnice Smith Mayfield. She married Delbert “Grizz” Phillips on June 27, 1975, in Morley.

She was a senior administrative assistant at Southeast Missouri State University, and was a member of Morley Baptist Church.

Sondra is survived by her husband; two daughters, Hollie (Jeff) Riley of Jackson and Heather (Robert) Scott of Hendersonville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Sierra and Evan Scott, Courtney, Chase and Jackson Riley; and a sister, Brenda Wood of Jackson.