ObituariesSeptember 24, 2024

Sondra Phillips

Sondra Elaine Phillips, 72, of Scott City, Missouri, passed away on September 23, 2024. A dedicated Senior Administrative Assistant at SEMO and a Morley Baptist Church member, she leaves behind her husband, two daughters, and five grandchildren.

story image illustation

Sondra Elaine Phillips, 72 of Scott City died Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at her home.

She was born Sept. 2, 1952, in Cape Girardeau to Crulus and Burnice Smith Mayfield. She married Delbert “Grizz” Phillips on June 27, 1975, in Morley.

She was a senior administrative assistant at Southeast Missouri State University, and was a member of Morley Baptist Church.

Sondra is survived by her husband; two daughters, Hollie (Jeff) Riley of Jackson and Heather (Robert) Scott of Hendersonville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Sierra and Evan Scott, Courtney, Chase and Jackson Riley; and a sister, Brenda Wood of Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Linda Peel.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 26, at Morley Baptist Church in Morley.

Funeral will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 26, at the church, with the Rev. David Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery in Morley.

Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

