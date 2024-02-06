MARBLE HILL — Shirley Stevens, 85 — wife, mother and Meemaw — of Marble Hill died Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

She was born March 12, 1939, in Bollinger County to Lewis A. and Zenobia V. Summers Hahn.

She and Gerald L. Stevens were married on Aug. 16, 1959, in De Soto.

She was a beloved member of the community with a passion for serving others. She worked with the Cape Girardeau chapter of the Girl Scouts for 29 years. Hers was a life of giving, and she spent much of her time as a volunteer in the community. She served both as a Girl Scout and as a member of her congregation with the United Methodist Church. Her devotion to her faith was evident in everything she did. She taught Adult Sunday School Class for years, and she often found time in her schedule to care for others, whether through providing meals to community members, sitting with friends and family during times of challenge and stress or participating in extracurricular activities with the Scouts.

Shirley was a true renaissance woman who believed in the importance of developing and using all of her skills to help those around her. She cared about current events on both a local and global scale, dedicated significant time to supporting the arts and became a business owner who learned to prepare taxes in her 70s. She was a sharp woman who believed in the lifelong pursuit of learning, who at 35 earned a bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University in computer science.

She was a tremendous family member and friend who showed up for those who needed her and gave all of herself to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was one of a kind, and she will be sorely missed.