Shirley Narens

PERRYVILLE — Shirley Ann Narens, 90, of Perryville DIED Thursday, February 20, 2025 at Independence Care Center of Perry County.
Visitation will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville with the Rev. Fred Wandera C.M. officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Ozora.
