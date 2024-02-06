All sections
Obituaries
February 21, 2025

Shirley Narens

Shirley Ann Narens, 90, of Perryville, passed away on February 20, 2025. Visitation is scheduled for February 25 at Ford & Young Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

PERRYVILLE — Shirley Ann Narens, 90, of Perryville DIED Thursday, February 20, 2025 at Independence Care Center of Perry County.

Visitation will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville with the Rev. Fred Wandera C.M. officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Ozora.

