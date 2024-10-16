All sections
ObituariesOctober 5, 2024

Shirley Myers

Shirley Mae Myers, 79, of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully at home. A beloved mother and grandmother, she cherished farm life and quilting. Funeral services are set for Oct. 8 at McCombs Funeral Home.

Shirley Myers
Shirley Myers

Shirley Mae Myers, 79, of Oak Ridge passed away Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2024, at her home.

She was born Jan. 3, 1945, in Cape Girardeau County, daughter of Norbert and Ruby Dambach Elbrecht. She and Charles E. Myers were married Aug. 18, 1963. He preceded her in death July 12, 2010.

Shirley loved farm living, gardening and making quilts.

Loving survivors include her son, Keith Myers of Oak Ridge; two daughters, Debbie (Dale) Ruch and Karen (Andy) Schumer, both of Oak Ridge; sister, Laverne Ahrens of Oak Ridge; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Nelson Elbrecht.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday, Oct. 8, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Rev. Jim Matthews will conduct the funeral at noon Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Goshen Cemetery in Oak Ridge.

The family suggests contributions be made to Old Appleton Brushhawks.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Shirley’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

