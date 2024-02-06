Shirley Lohmann

Shirley A. Lohmann, 85, of Cape Girardeau passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at her home.

She was born June 15, 1939, in Cape Girardeau, daughter of John and Ethel Kitchen Bolen. She married the love of her life, Ronald D. Lohmann, on May 14, 1957, in Tupelo, Mississippi. They had been married 63 years when he passed away Feb. 6, 2021.

Shirley worked at Saint Francis Medical Center, Florsheim Shoe and later owned and operated Sisters Too Clothing store in Cape Girardeau. Shirley always went out of her way to help others, showing her kind and nurturing spirit.

Loving survivors include her daughter, Rhonda (Mike) Exler of Egypt Mills; son-in-law, Tim (the late Angie) Perkins of Egypt Mills; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Neva Bolen and Karen Lewis.