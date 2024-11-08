All sections
ObituariesNovember 8, 2024

Shirley Bishop

Shirley Ann Bishop, 83, of Perryville died Nov. 6, 2024. Visitation is scheduled for Nov. 13, followed by a funeral service at Ford and Young Funeral Home.

PERRYVILLE — Shirley Ann Bishop, 83, of Perryville died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at Independence Care Center.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with Deacon Direk Hunt officiating.

