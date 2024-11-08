Shirley Bishop

PERRYVILLE — Shirley Ann Bishop, 83, of Perryville died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at Independence Care Center.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with Deacon Direk Hunt officiating.
