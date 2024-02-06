Sharon Pingel

Sharon Rose Pingel, 81, of Perryville died Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Perry County.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville and will continue from 7:30 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the funeral home. The rosary will be recited at 8:30 a.m.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville, with the Rev. Fred Wandera, C.M., officiating.
Entombment will be at Mary Queen of Saints Mausoleum at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.
