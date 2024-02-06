Sharon Landewe

Sharon "Shari" Landewe, 84, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 27, 1940, in Bloomington, Illinois, to Gerald and Virginia Taylor Sanders. Shari married Bernard Landewe in her parish church, Our Lady of Good Counsel in St. Louis, on Aug. 14, 1965.

She graduated from Nerinx Hall High School in 1958 and received a bachelor of science degree from Fontbonne University in 1962.

She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau. She served as a Catholic Extension volunteer teacher in Collinsville, Oklahoma, in 1963 and elementary school teacher at Our Lady of Good Counsel; Bridgeview School in Bridgeview, Illinois; St. Ambrose School in Chaffee; and 21 years at St. Augustine School in Kelso.

After retirement in 2005, many hours of volunteer work were spent with her husband at Mercy Hospital Southeast; maintaining the flowers and shrubs of May Greene Garden; and helping at St. Vincent’s Parish clothing charity.

Survivors include her husband, Bernard Landewe of Cape Girardeau; children, Christine (Nick) Turland of Berlin, Germany, Gerald (Gina) Landewe of Cape Girardeau and Timothy Landewe of Ballwin; brother-in-law, James (Joan) Landewe of Springfield; and grandchildren, Josiah, Hannah, Nicholas, Jackson and Noah.