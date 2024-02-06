All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesMarch 4, 2025

Sharon Landewe

Sharon "Shari" Landewe, a dedicated educator and volunteer, passed away at 84. A graduate of Fontbonne University and a lifelong member of the Catholic community, she leaves behind a legacy of service.

Sharon Landewe
Sharon Landewe

Sharon "Shari" Landewe, 84, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 27, 1940, in Bloomington, Illinois, to Gerald and Virginia Taylor Sanders. Shari married Bernard Landewe in her parish church, Our Lady of Good Counsel in St. Louis, on Aug. 14, 1965.

She graduated from Nerinx Hall High School in 1958 and received a bachelor of science degree from Fontbonne University in 1962.

She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau. She served as a Catholic Extension volunteer teacher in Collinsville, Oklahoma, in 1963 and elementary school teacher at Our Lady of Good Counsel; Bridgeview School in Bridgeview, Illinois; St. Ambrose School in Chaffee; and 21 years at St. Augustine School in Kelso.

After retirement in 2005, many hours of volunteer work were spent with her husband at Mercy Hospital Southeast; maintaining the flowers and shrubs of May Greene Garden; and helping at St. Vincent’s Parish clothing charity.

Survivors include her husband, Bernard Landewe of Cape Girardeau; children, Christine (Nick) Turland of Berlin, Germany, Gerald (Gina) Landewe of Cape Girardeau and Timothy Landewe of Ballwin; brother-in-law, James (Joan) Landewe of Springfield; and grandchildren, Josiah, Hannah, Nicholas, Jackson and Noah.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Shari was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 8, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 8, at the church, with the Rev. Rick Jones officiating. Her final resting place will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial contributions may be given to Birthright or Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesMar. 4
Viola Buck
ObituariesMar. 4
Stacy Camp
ObituariesMar. 4
Edmond Ellsworth
ObituariesMar. 4
Patricia Lewis

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dewey Lukefahr
ObituariesMar. 4
Dewey Lukefahr
Terry Marquis
ObituariesMar. 4
Terry Marquis
Tracie Sander
ObituariesMar. 4
Tracie Sander
Guy Seabaugh
ObituariesMar. 4
Guy Seabaugh
Shirley Stevens
ObituariesMar. 4
Shirley Stevens
R. Joe Sullivan
ObituariesMar. 4
R. Joe Sullivan
Doris Weissmueller
ObituariesMar. 4
Doris Weissmueller
Carol Berman
ObituariesFeb. 28
Carol Berman
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy