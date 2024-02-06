Sharon Holy

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. – Sharon Jane Dalton Holy, 79, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. She was born March 14, 1945, in Cape Girardeau.

Originally from Jackson, her parents were Maple and Mabel Dalton. They preceded her in death.

As a 1963 graduate of Jackson High School, Sharon went on to graduate from Barnes School of Nursing in St. Louis in 1967. She worked as a registered nurse at various hospitals in the Chicago Metro area, such as Christ Community Hospital (now Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois) and La Grange Memorial Hospital (now UChicago Medicine Advent Health LaGrange in LaGrange, Illinois). Sharon was proud to maintain her status as a fully licensed registered nurse even into retirement (original issued R.N. Illinois license on May 22, 1968, and current through May 31, 2026).

Sharon married Milan V. Holy in 1968, and this year they celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.

Sharon and Milan lived in Willowbrook, Illinois, where they raised their children, and in recent years resided in Palm Coast, Florida; Lake Forest, Illinois; and most recently in Lincolnshire for the past four years.

Sharon was a member of United Methodist Church in Libertyville, Illinois, and most enjoyed Christmas and Thanksgiving family celebrations. She enjoyed traveling, baking and especially her family.