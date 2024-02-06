Sharon Holy

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. – Sharon Jane Dalton Holy, 79, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. She was born March 14, 1945, in Cape Girardeau.
Originally from Jackson, her parents were Maple and Mabel Dalton. They preceded her in death.
As a 1963 graduate of Jackson High School, Sharon went on to graduate from Barnes School of Nursing in St. Louis in 1967. She worked as a registered nurse at various hospitals in the Chicago Metro area, such as Christ Community Hospital (now Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois) and La Grange Memorial Hospital (now UChicago Medicine Advent Health LaGrange in LaGrange, Illinois). Sharon was proud to maintain her status as a fully licensed registered nurse even into retirement (original issued R.N. Illinois license on May 22, 1968, and current through May 31, 2026).
Sharon married Milan V. Holy in 1968, and this year they celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.
Sharon and Milan lived in Willowbrook, Illinois, where they raised their children, and in recent years resided in Palm Coast, Florida; Lake Forest, Illinois; and most recently in Lincolnshire for the past four years.
Sharon was a member of United Methodist Church in Libertyville, Illinois, and most enjoyed Christmas and Thanksgiving family celebrations. She enjoyed traveling, baking and especially her family.
Surviving is her husband, Milan V. Holy; one son, Michael C. Holy and wife, Ana, of Naperville, Illinois; and one daughter, Jennifer A. Viant and husband, James, of Lindenhurst, Illinois. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Madeleine Holy, Alejandro Marquez, Adrian Marquez, Katelyn Viant, Emma Viant and Evan Viant; one younger sister, Marilyn Dalton Lambert of Shawnee, Kansas; nieces, Stacie Lambert-Snooks and husband, Cris, of Shawnee and Hallie Lambert Campau and husband, Jonathan, of Kansas City; and one nephew, Garrett Lambert and wife, Haley, of Oakville. Five great-nieces also survive, Mila and Remi Lambert, Sydney, Sadie and Charlie Snooks. Other survivors are four nieces, Karen McGuire Hall and husband, Jim; Barbara McGuire Burnette Kidd and husband, Keith; Nancy McGuire; and Lisa McGuire Showmaker and husband, Stephen; three great-nephews and two great-nieces, James Hall, Andy Hall, Johnny Hall, Julie Burnette and Lacy Burnette.
One older sister, Laverne Dalton McGuire and husband, Roy "Bud", preceded her in death.
Sharon’s family is very grateful for the care from her cancer team — Dr. Gershenhorn, Dr. Prescott, Dr. Miller, Dr. Hassan, Dr. Dallas and nurse Sharon and all the infusion center nurses – and the Integrated Hospice caregivers – Dr. Olivia and especially nurse Laurie.
While Sharon loved flowers, coming from the daughter of a florist, the family would appreciate a donation to American Cancer Society in her name.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave., in Libertyville. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville.
For more information, phone (847) 362-3009; share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.