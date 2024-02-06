Sam Johnson, son of the late Glenn Johnson and Evelyn Smith Johnson, was born Nov. 1, 1955, in Cape Girardeau and departed this life Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at his home in Cape Girardeau at the age of 68 after a long, valiant battle with brain cancer.

Sam was raised in a blended family of 11 children. He graduated from Central High School and worked numerous jobs before owning and operating his own business, Johnson Concrete Finishing. This allowed him to spend his time hunting, fishing, Indian artifact hunting, gardening and canning foods. He was a strong-willed man who often enjoyed solitude in nature. He was also a generous and humble man who would have given anything to anyone in need. He appreciated the simple things in life, such as cooking large meals for his friends and family. Sam was an excellent cook, and this was a way that he expressed his love to those around him. He could often be found outside on a breezy, overcast or rainy day in the fall or winter.