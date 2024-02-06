Walter Samuel “Sam” Drusch Jr., 87, of Jackson passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.

Born June 15, 1937, in St. Louis to Walter Samuel Sr. and Helen Sims Drusch, he was one of two children. He and Harriet Reisenbichler Jaeger were married Feb. 13, 1976.

Sam was a graduate of Beaumont High School in St. Louis. He served honorably in the Missouri National Guard and earned his bachelor and doctorate law degrees at the University of Missouri–Columbia.

Sam briefly practiced law in St. Louis. He moved to Cape Girardeau in the mid-1960s, first working with Al Spradling and later partnering with the late Albert Lowes in the Lowes and Drusch Law Firm. He retired in 2015.

He was a former member of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club and was instrumental in establishing the St. Louis, Iron Mountain & Southern Railway in Jackson.