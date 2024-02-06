Walter Samuel “Sam” Drusch Jr., 87, of Jackson passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.
Born June 15, 1937, in St. Louis to Walter Samuel Sr. and Helen Sims Drusch, he was one of two children. He and Harriet Reisenbichler Jaeger were married Feb. 13, 1976.
Sam was a graduate of Beaumont High School in St. Louis. He served honorably in the Missouri National Guard and earned his bachelor and doctorate law degrees at the University of Missouri–Columbia.
Sam briefly practiced law in St. Louis. He moved to Cape Girardeau in the mid-1960s, first working with Al Spradling and later partnering with the late Albert Lowes in the Lowes and Drusch Law Firm. He retired in 2015.
He was a former member of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club and was instrumental in establishing the St. Louis, Iron Mountain & Southern Railway in Jackson.
Loving survivors include his wife of nearly 49 years, Harriet Drusch of Jackson; a daughter, Julie (Paul) James of Littleton, Colorado; five stepdaughters, Dr. Jo (Jim) Bonner of St. Louis, Jean (Kent) Gibbs of Jackson, Sue Ulrich of Jackson, Mary (Doug) Mayfield of Jackson and Judy (Dan) Triller of Fargo, North Dakota; sister, Lou Ann (Earl) Langhorst of Arnold; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and Harriet’s sister-in-law, Margie (late Earl “Corky”) Reisenbichler of Pocahontas.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents and Harriet’s siblings,: Corky Reisenbichler, Earlene De Los Santos, Clinton (Helen) Reisenbichler and Alice “June” (Bob) Landgraf.
At Sam’s request, there are no formal services.
If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests contributions to Southeast Missouri Pets.
Cremation arrangements were by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Sam’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
