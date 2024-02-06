Harold Stanley “Sam” Conrad, 94, of Cape Girardeau, passed away Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Oct. 30, 1930, to L. Vern "Coonie" and Naomi Conrad Conrad in Sedgewickville. He lived in Sedgewickville until 1948, moved to Cape Girardeau and graduated from Jackson High School in Jackson. Until recently, Sam enjoyed monthly lunch reunions with his friends from Sedgewickville School.

He married Mildred Schatte of Advance on June 12, 1951. They were married 67 years until she preceded him in death in 2018. Their union produced two children: Michael Conrad and Julie Conrad Phillips; and two grandsons, Nicholas Conrad and Hunter Phillips.

For more than 20 years, Sam drove for Enterprise Car Rental. He loved driving, and he loved getting to know new people. He also worked at Fisher Auto Parts, was a salesman for National Temperature Control Center and a bookkeeper for Wiethop Truck Sales. In his younger years, he worked at Borden Ice Cream and in grocery stores in the old Good Hope district.

Sam was very proud of being a U.S. Army veteran. He served in the U.S. Army 1951 to 1953 with the 28th Infantry Division during the World War II Germany occupation. He was honorably discharged as corporal.

He is a life member of the VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau, American Legion in Jackson and Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau. Sam was very active in the VFW having served as All State Commander and several other local, district, state and national positions.

During his younger years, he was also active in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts (awarded the Scouters Key), Franklin School PTA and Little League baseball, and he played slow pitch softball into his fifties.

Bowling gave him great joy — he enjoyed the camaraderie of many leagues over the years and was elected to the Southeast Missouri Bowlers Association Hall of Fame. He almost bowled a perfect game a few weeks before his death.

Sam loved country music. He was a well-known country musician, guitar picker and leader of several bands, including The Country Express and Strat-o-Tones. From the 1950s to the year 2000, he traveled several states and opened for a lot of big names including Carl Perkins, Elvis, Warren Smith, Bobby Lord, Wanda Jackson, Del Reeves, Onie Wheeler, Porter Wagoner and Harold Morrison. He made many life-long friends through the bond of music.

He was an active member of Maple United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, serving as a lay reader, usher, homily speaker, secretary of men’s club, greeter and assistant to treasurer. He helped with their various outreaches, including their popular fish frys.