Ruth Wynne

Ruth Cooper Wynne, 99, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, Jan. 26, 2025, in Cape Girardeau.

She resided at Chateau Girardeau retirement care facility, where she had been in her assisted living apartment for most of the last three years, with the last three weeks spent in skilled care.

She was born Dec. 5, 1925, in Jamestown, New York, to Leonard and Lulu Cooper, both of whom preceded her in death. Ruth was raised in the Wesleyan Church. She was the granddaughter of a Wesleyan minister who led several churches in the northern New York area. Her grandfather commented in his later years that “Ruth took up the way."

After graduating from nursing school at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, New York, she returned home to be with her family and help in any way she could as well as start her nursing career at Olean General Hospital.

Not long after, a young man moved into the house next door, a nephew of the owners. He caught the eye of this young lady, and a love-at-first-sight romance was born. Quentin K. Wynne Jr. and Ruth were married June 30, 1956, in Olean, New York. He preceded her in death in November 2021.

Ruth and Quentin moved to Memphis, Tenessee, where they spent the majority of their lives together. She continued her nursing career at Baptist Memorial Hospital and once had a chance encounter with Elvis Presley. While walking downtown after her shift, Elvis stopped his motorcycle at a stoplight and winked at the young nurse waiting to cross the street! Ruth continued her nursing career as a registered nurse at several hospitals and different areas of care. She also provided individual care for a young man who was injured in a car accident during her final years of nursing.

Ruth took a break from her career to raise the two jewels of her life, Tami and Susan, both of whom were deeply cherished by their mother. The girls were also raised in “the way of the Lord” and found their mother and father to be faithful examples in all things.