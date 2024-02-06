Ruth Telle

PERRYVILLE — Ruth Marie Telle, 92, of Uniontown died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at The Villas Nursing Home in Jackson.

She was born Nov. 13, 1932, in Uniontown to Otto W. and Emilie P. Bronenkant Bingenheimer.

She and Donald O. Telle were married May 8, 1954, at Grace Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death May 6, 2022. They were blessed with 67 years of marriage.

Ruth was baptized Nov. 24, 1932, and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church on April 14, 1946. She was a 1951 graduate of Perryville High School.

Ruth was a homemaker. She was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church and a member of American Legion Auxiliary and served on Altar Guild at Grace Lutheran Church.

Survivors include three sons, James (Rose) Telle of Uniontown, John (Donna) Telle of Uniontown and Alan (LaDonna) Telle of Columbia; seven grandchildren, Sherry (Glendon) Sattler, Susan (Jeremy) Hetzel, Jason (Tina) Telle, Andrew (Rachel) Telle, Blake (Klaire) Telle, Clara Telle and Luke Telle; 15 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marion Bergman; brother-in-law, Tom (Bev) Telle; and nephew, Ronald Hopfer.