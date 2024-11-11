Ruth Stephens

Ruth Ann Stephens, 83, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the funeral home, with Brother Jack Hargraves officiating.
Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
