ObituariesNovember 11, 2024

Ruth Stephens

Ruth Ann Stephens, 83, of Cape Girardeau passed away on Nov. 10, 2024. Visitation and funeral services will be held on Nov. 14 at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home.

Ruth Ann Stephens, 83, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the funeral home, with Brother Jack Hargraves officiating.

Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

