ObituariesFebruary 18, 2025

Ruby Merritt

Ruby Merritt, 85, passed away on Feb. 18, 2025, in Cape Girardeau. Visitation and funeral services are scheduled for Feb. 25 at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home, with burial at Cape County Memorial Park.

Ruby Lyvonne Merritt, 85, of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Lutheran Home.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will follow at noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

