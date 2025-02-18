Ruby Merritt

Ruby Lyvonne Merritt, 85, of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Lutheran Home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will follow at noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.